Tens of thousands of wild birds overwinter in NW China's Qinghai

(People's Daily Online)    13:47, December 04, 2020

Tens of thousands of wild birds overwinter in Dulan Lake National Wetland Park, Chaidamu Basin, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Chinanews.com/Guo Qutai)

Tens of thousands of wild birds, such as big swans, Eurasian coots, and brown-headed gulls, overwinter in Dulan Lake National Wetland Park, Chaidamu Basin, northwest China's Qinghai Province, showing all the vitality during the season.

Dulan Lake National Wetland Park is located in Wulan County, Haixi Mongol and Tibetan autonomous prefecture, Qinghai province, 2,937 meters above sea level.

Tens of thousands of wild birds overwinter in Dulan Lake National Wetland Park, Chaidamu Basin, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Chinanews.com/Guo Qutai)

With abundant water and lush grass, it is an ideal habitat for wild animals. Black-necked cranes, goitered gazelles and many other key state protective animals thrive here, forming a unique landscape of animals and plants.

"In the management and protection station, different birds can be seen all year round, with different beauties throughout the four seasons," said Huo Deyun, a caretaker at the Dulan Lake National Wetland Park.

Tens of thousands of wild birds overwinter in Dulan Lake National Wetland Park, Chaidamu Basin, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Chinanews.com/Guo Qutai)

Huo added that at the end of November this year, winter migratory birds flew into the park one after another. Now there have been 35 big swans and tens of thousands of ruddy shelducks. Due to changes in the ecological environment, there have been a rising number of birds in the park. 

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Du Mingming)

