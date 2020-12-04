Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Dec 4, 2020
Meet the shop where a bear claw serves you coffee

(People's Daily Online)    13:26, December 04, 2020

(Xin Min Evening News/Lu Jiahui)

On Shanghai’s Yongkang Road, a coffee shop named HINICHIJOU has gained popularity because of the unique service it provides- letting a brown fluffy bear claw serve coffee.

After scanning a QR code to place an order, customers can play with the claw while waiting for their coffee to be handed out from a hole in the wall, by the bear claw.

(Xin Min Evening News/Lu Jiahui)

Trained at classes held by Shanghai Disabled Persons’ Federation, the store manager is a deaf-mute barista who has won prizes at coffee-making competitions, and the person wearing the bear claw has suffered facial burns. By running the store, the owner hopes to create more jobs for disabled people.

(Xin Min Evening News/Lu Jiahui)

Customers with disability certificates can get a cup of coffee for free. The store disinfected the claw on a regular basis each day during the COVID-19 epidemic.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

