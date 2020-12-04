Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Dec 4, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese mainland reports 2 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    11:28, December 04, 2020

China's National Health Commission said Friday that it received reports of 17 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Thursday, two of which were domestically transmitted in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Fifteen cases were imported from outside the mainland and reported in Shanghai, Fujian, Henan, Shandong and Guangdong, the commission said in its daily report.

Shanghai also reported one new suspected case on Thursday, who arrived from outside the mainland, the report read. No new deaths related to the disease were reported.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York