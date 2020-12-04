Chinese mainland reports 2 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

China's National Health Commission said Friday that it received reports of 17 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Thursday, two of which were domestically transmitted in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Fifteen cases were imported from outside the mainland and reported in Shanghai, Fujian, Henan, Shandong and Guangdong, the commission said in its daily report.

Shanghai also reported one new suspected case on Thursday, who arrived from outside the mainland, the report read. No new deaths related to the disease were reported.