China's border city reports 1 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 case

HOHHOT, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's border city of Manzhouli reported one new domestically transmitted COVID-19 case in the past day, local health authorities said Thursday.

The new case was registered from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday in Manzhouli, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. One new asymptomatic case was also reported during the same period, the regional health commission said.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, Manzhouli had 21 domestically transmitted cases, two asymptomatic carriers and two suspected cases. Their 1,082 close contacts have been placed under medical observation.

Epidemiological surveys and source tracing work regarding the cases are underway.

Manzhouli launched its third round of citywide nucleic acid testing on Thursday morning. The city initiated two rounds of nucleic acid tests for all residents after two domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases emerged there in late November.

"It is necessary to carry out the third round of nucleic acid screening, so as to detect potential cases at an early stage and put them under quarantine to prevent further transmission," said Yin Wenwu from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.