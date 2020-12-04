Pu'er has Won the Title of National Civilized City

The National Spiritual Civilization Construction Commendation Conference was held in Beijing on November 20, 2020. Pu'er was awarded the title of “The Sixth National Civilized City” for its excellent performance of ranking 2nd in southwest China and 16th in the whole country as a prefecture-level city.

Wei Xing, Pu'er municipal party secretary, was cordially received by Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, President of the People's Republic of China and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, when he attended the National Spiritual Civilization Construction Commendation Conference in Beijing.