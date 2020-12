260 Public Washbasins have been Built in the Central Urban Area of Pu'er City

Pu'er City has focused on the construction and renovation of hand-washing facilities in eight types of public places, including schools, medical institutions, market fairs, parks and squares, and planned to build 336 new publicwashbasins.

As of November 10, 260 public washbasins has been newly built in the urban area, and it is expected that all planned new public washbasins will be completed and put into use by the end of November.