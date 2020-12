On the evening of November 17, the documentary drama onpoverty alleviation A Close Family on the Way out of Poverty - Bin Nong Sai Hai made a wonderful debut in the Yunnan Grand Theatre, which attracted many audiences to watch and won their unanimous praise.

All the plot points of the documentary drama on poverty alleviation are brilliant. It has quickly become a hit in the provincial capital, and gradually become a hot cultural topic on the Internet with its own traffic.