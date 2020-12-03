Export orders for China's household appliances, furniture, toys, bicycles grow rapidly

As China continues to resume work and production, export orders for industries such as small household appliances, furniture, toys and bicycles have increased significantly.（Photo credit/Alibaba）

Since the second half of this year, as China continues to resume work and production, export orders for industries such as small household appliances, furniture, toys and bicycles have increased significantly.

"Our orders have been scheduled for April next year," said Luo Hui, head of the overseas business department from Lin's Wood Furniture, a furniture company in Foshan, south China's Guangdong province.

Luo added, "the company's overseas business only launched the year before last, and this year we only expected to have 5 million yuan (over 760,000 dollars) worth of orders. We didn't expect the market to be so rosy. By December, the value of orders this year almost reaches 20 million yuan!"

Lin's Wood Furniture has expanded its overseas market and found suppliers in many places in Guangdong to specialize in processing overseas orders, as part of the efforts to better meet the needs of overseas customers. This company is only one example of China's furniture industry.

According to data from Alibaba International Station, by the end of October the transaction volume of China's furniture industry increased by 191 percent compared with the same period last year.

Sofas, beds, office desks and chairs, dining tables, children's beds and other furniture products are the most popular in overseas markets.

China's household appliance sector also ushers a rapid development in the overseas market. China's exports of electric frying pans, bread machines and juicers increased by 62.9 percent, 34.7 percent and 12.1 percent respectively in the first half of this year, data from iMedia, a digital media company indicated.

Data continued to show that the export demand for air purifiers, air fryers, facial care appliances and freezers have all increased by more than 200 percent compared with the same period last year.

China's toy exports have also witnessed a sharp rise in the second half of the year.

According to the China Toy & Juvenile Products Association, exports of traditional toys reached 3.54 billion dollars in July, up 21.2 percent from the same period last year, 3.94 billion dollars in August, up 2.6 percent from the same month last year, and 4.11 billion dollars in September, up 7.9 percent from the same period last year.

For instance, sales at a toy factory called Yiwu Sumai began to pick up in July, and sales in the four months following July doubled from the first half of the year, with sales in the fourth quarter of this year expected to triple that of the first half of the year.

"With the promotion and implementation of RCEP and other multilateral and bilateral agreements, the level of regional trade facilitation is constantly improving, which is conducive to stabilizing China's exports to neighboring countries and regions and maintaining the security and stability of the industrial chain supply chain in the region," said Jiang Chao, a doctor from an institute of the Ministry of Commerce.

Jiang added that: "As the current epidemic situation in other countries is still very grim, it is relatively difficult for foreign enterprises to restore production and management order, and China's export advantage will continue to expand in the short term. "