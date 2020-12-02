Official in Xinjiang rides a horse in the snow to promote local tourism

He Jiaolong, a vice magistrate of Zhaosu county in Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang, rides a horse to advertise local tourism. (Photo/yangtse.com)

A vice county magistrate in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has gone viral online since appearing in a video riding a horse in the snow to advertise local tourism.

Thanks to the efforts of He Jiaolong, a vice magistrate of Zhaosu County in Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture, northwestern part of Xinjiang, the area He promoted has been booked through the beginning of January 2021.

He Jiaolong, a vice magistrate of Zhaosu county in Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang, hosts a live stream show to promote local products. (Photo/yangtse.com)

It isn’t by accident the video received widespread attention. The clip was filmed and released on short video platform Douyin, a place where Chinese mayors and magistrates go live to promote and sell local products.

Since the launch of her account this past May, the 41-year-old official has become a celebrity on Douyin. To date, she has hosted 140 live stream sessions and helped sell local products with a total worth of more than 15 million yuan (over 2.28 million dollars).