China issues commemorative coins for Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games

The front side of the gold commemorative coin

The People’s Bank of China, the central bank, issued the first group of gold and silver commemorative coins for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Dec 1.

The set consists of nine coins, including 3 gold coins, 5 silver coins and 1 gold and silver bimetallic coin, all legal tender in China.

All coins feature the official emblem of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on the front side, decorated with designs of the Great Wall and snowflakes.

The reverse side of the gold commemorative coin

The reverse is inscribed with denominations, Chinese characters reading “The 24th Winter Olympics,” and different pictures such as the mascot and venues of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

A new process technology that creates different colors on the surfaces of the commemorative coins depending on the viewing angle was used for the first time, said Wang An, art director of the coins.