Chinese mainland reports 4 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's National Health Commission said Tuesday that it received reports of 12 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Monday, including four domestically transmitted cases and eight imported ones.

All the domestically transmitted cases were reported in Inner Mongolia, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Monday, the commission said.

A total of 12 COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday.

By the end of Monday, a total of 3,866 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 3,621 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 245 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 86,542 by Monday, including 277 patients still receiving treatment, eight of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 81,631 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died of the virus, according to the commission.

There were six suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Monday, and 7,147 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Monday saw five newly reported asymptomatic cases, four of whom arrived from outside the mainland. On the same day, five asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 264 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, including 259 who arrived from outside the mainland.

By the end of Monday, 6,314 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 109 deaths, had been reported in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), with 46 confirmed cases reported in Macao SAR, and 675 cases, including seven deaths, in Taiwan.

A total of 5,344 COVID-19 patients in Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 46 had been discharged from hospitals in Macao SAR, and 565 in Taiwan.