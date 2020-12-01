WASHINGTON, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the United States reached an all-time high of 93,238 on Sunday, according to the latest data of the COVID Tracking Project.

The number surpassed Saturday's record of 91,635 hospitalized patients.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have gone up on a daily basis recently. Hospitals and healthcare workers are overwhelmed by the surge in cases across the country.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 152,608 new cases nationwide on Sunday, the 22nd consecutive day that the daily case count had surpassed 100,000.

The CDC predicted that the number of newly reported COVID-19 deaths will likely increase over the next four weeks, with 10,600 to 21,400 new deaths likely to be reported in the week ending Dec. 19.

The CDC's national ensemble predicted that a total of 294,000 to 321,000 COVID-19 deaths will be reported by Dec. 19.

The United States has recorded more than 13.45 million cases with over 267,400 related deaths as of Monday afternoon, according to the real-time count kept by Johns Hopkins University.