Over half of China's hair transplant consumers are post-90s: statistics

More than 250 million people in China suffer from hair loss, with an average of one in six people losing their hair, according to data released by the National Health Commission. Among them is a large number of the post-90s generation.

(Photo/Xinhua)

Staying up late, drinking and frequent perming and dyeing are some of the reasons for hair loss among young people. For these post-90s people who suffer from hair loss, buying ginger shampoo, wearing wigs and hair transplants are all options for dealing with the problem.

The owner of a wig shop in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan province, said that the proportion of young consumers who come to his store has risen from 10 percent to 25 percent.

Unlike elderly wig buyers, young consumers are looking to enhance their image in order to find a potential partner or an ideal job. In terms of product selection, they are generally more inclined to products that provide more comfort and fidelity, such as wig pieces.

In addition to wig pieces, hair transplants have also become popular choices for the post-90s generation. Young people between the ages of 20 and 30 account for 57.4 percent of customers who go for hair transplants.

The market size of China's hair transplant industry jumped from 5.7 billion yuan (about $870 million) to 16.3 billion yuan between 2016 and 2019, according to statistics. In 2020, the market size is likely to surpass 20 billion yuan.