China to launch Chang’e-5 mission with Long March-5 rocket

The Long March-5 Y5 carrier rocket carrying China’s new lunar probe Chang’e-5 was vertically transported to Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China’s Hainan province on Nov. 17.

The Long March-5 carrier rocket is transferred to the launch area of Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China’s Hainan province. (China National Space Administration/Wan Ke)

China’s sixth lunar mission is one of its most complicated and difficult space tasks to date. The Chang’e-5 lunar probe will be launched in late November, according to the China National Space Administration, with the objective of bringing lunar samples back to Earth.

This is the second time the Long March-5 rocket will be put into practical use. In July, it sent China’s first Mars probe Tianwen-1 into the Earth-Mars transfer orbit.

The Long March-5 carrier rocket is transferred to the launch area of Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China’s Hainan province. (China National Space Administration/Wan Ke)

Space engineers have conducted a general assembly and tests on the rocket after it was transported to Wenchang in late September. They spent about two hours vertically transporting the large rocket to the launch area of the center on the morning of Nov. 17. Final examinations and tests will be conducted on the rocket before the launch.