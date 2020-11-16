Finals of 2020 “Chinese Characters and Me” Speech Contest to be held on Nov. 17

The final stage of the 2020 “Chinese Characters and Me” Speech Contest for International Students, hosted by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and organized by People’s Daily Online, will be held on Nov. 17 in Zhengzhou, central China’s Henan Province.

Ten contestants have been selected for the finals after rounds of online competitions, which included answering questions and one-minute speech videos. The finalists will take part in speech contests and talent shows. Finally, various awards will be announced after scoring and assessment carried out by judges.

Under the theme of “harmony and coexistence”, an idea that Chinese civilization has emphasized for thousands of years, the event attracted international students in China, foreigners working in China, and non-native Chinese speakers after it was launched online on Oct. 16, 2020.

By observing the contestants’ Chinese language expression and cross-cultural communication ability, the contest aims to help foreigners better understand the profound nature of Chinese characters, the Chinese values of “harmony and coexistence”, as well as the concept of “a community with a shared future for mankind”.

The names of the 10 finalists are as follows:

1. 骆恒 LORENC JAN

2. 杨依婷 YEONG YI TING

3. 欧力 KENNE MICHEL OLIVIER

4. 马思莲 MASEZERANO DIVINE

5. 科森 PHOU KIETHSENG

6. 雷锋 REZVONOV RIVODZHIDIN

7. 欧阳丽达 TUYCHIEVA KHOLODA

8. 罗珃 ALINALINE CICHOCKI

9. 魏多多 EHIAGWINA VICTORIA

10.李京勋 LEE KYEONG HUN