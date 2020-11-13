China unveils first flying hoverboard with high performance

The China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology has developed China’s first flying hoverboard that will be used in circumstances such as high-altitude operations, firefighting and relief, search and rescue in complex terrain, and first aid.

The portable single-man flying hoverboard can travel up to 20 km with a load of 80 kilograms, according to the academy. Although it mostly operates below 100 meters, it can fly up to 1,000 meters high.

The hoverboard’s power system consists of five tiny turbojet engines and a fuel pack carried by the pilot. Not all of these engines are required for the hoverboard’s normal flight, as it can fly in the event of a single engine failure.

With the fuel pack weighing up to 30 kilograms, the hoverboard can fly for roughly 20 minutes with a maximum speed of 150 km/h.

To operate the hoverboard, the pilot only needs to stand on it upright and use the center of gravity to control the stability of the device while maintaining the flight status.

Compared with similar products in the world, the academy’s flying hoverboard has higher safety performance, stronger maneuverability and more operational flexibility.