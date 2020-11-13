China implements green product certification for express packaging

China's implementation of green product certification for express packaging is the first in the world, according to an official from the State Administration for Market Regulation in a recent interview.

(Photo/Chinanews.com)

As a big manufacturing, export and logistics country, China takes the lead in implementing the green product certification for express packaging, which is also an important embodiment of the country's active implementation of international emission reduction commitments and the role of a large country, said Bo Yumin, deputy director of the certification supervision department of State Administration for Market Regulation.

Bo added that this provides a Chinese plan for promoting the green development of the global express packaging industry.

In order to promote the green development of the express packaging industry and increase the supply of green products, Bo also pointed out that the State Administration for Market Regulation and the State Post Bureau have actively promoted the establishment of a green product certification system for express packaging.

The first batch of green product certification catalogues of express packaging gives priority to 10 kinds of products, such as packing boxes and adhesive tape, which are widely used in the express industry. The certification rules have also defined the standards and modes of certification, making optimal arrangements to reduce the cost of certification.