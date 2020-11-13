First unmanned farm in Shanghai enters initial stage of experimentation

For the 14th Five-Year Plan period, Shanghai will create 13 pilot areas for the high-quality development of urban agriculture, one of which is the "green pastoral pilot area" with the core being "digitalized unmanned farming" in Waigang town, Jiading district.

(Photo/cctv.com)

During the harvest season, several harvesting machines were working in the rice fields; unhusked rice was neatly cut off by the harvesters, which are remotely operated by the staff members. This digitalized unmanned farm has currently entered the initial stage of experimentation.

There is 20,000 mu (1,333 hectares) of rice fields in Waigang town, of which about 13,000 mu has obtained the green certification, accounting for two-thirds of the total paddy field in the town.

(Photo/cctv.com)

The driverless system of agricultural machinery is mainly used in all kinds of large and medium-sized tractors, harvesters, paddy field machinery (such as rice transplanters) and other agricultural machinery.

(Photo/cctv.com)

Compared with traditional counterparts, agricultural machinery with a self-driving system can save more than 2 kg of seeds and increase production by about 10 kg per mu, reduce fuel costs by more than 50 percent, reduce labor costs by more than 65 percent, and increase land utilization by 0.5 to 1 percent.