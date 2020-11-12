Trump campaign sues in Michigan to block vote count results from being certified

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump's reelection campaign has filed a lawsuit in a federal court in Michigan in a bid to block the midwestern state from certifying its final presidential election vote count until allegations of irregularities are addressed, local media reported on Wednesday.

It is the second legal challenge the Trump campaign has filed in Michigan, where a judge previously rejected a similar one earlier this month.

The new lawsuit is expected to have little chance of swaying the outcome in Michigan, where Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump by roughly 145,000 votes, according to a report by The Hill.

The Trump campaign has also filed legal challenges in states of Georgia, Pennsylvania since Nov. 3 Election Day, and it has said it will pursue a recount in Wisconsin.

Georgia in southern United States will conduct a statewide full hand recount of presidential election ballots, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced on Wednesday.

According to local media reports, Biden is leading in each of those states, and the Trump campaign has so far failed to present concrete evidence of fraud on a widespread scale despite claims from the president.