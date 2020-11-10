China to follow int'l customary practices over U.S. election result: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- China will follow international customary practices over the U.S. election result, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a press briefing when asked about when China will send a congratulatory message.

"We noticed that Mr. Biden has declared election victory. We understand the presidential election result will be determined following the U.S. laws and procedures," Wang said.

"We always believe China and the United States should strengthen communication and dialogue, manage differences on the basis of mutual respect, expand cooperation based on mutual benefit, and promote the sound and stable development of China-U.S. relations," the spokesperson said.

Wang said China's position on relevant issues is consistent and clear, adding that China is firmly determined to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests.

"We hope the new U.S. government will meet China halfway," he added.