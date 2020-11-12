Post-90s girl’s resin specimens prove hit with buyers

Xu Jing, a resident of Changchun, northeast China's Jilin province, has been making resin specimens out of insects or flowers to showcase the beauty of harmony in nature.

The post-90s girl has been making insect specimens for three or four years, but it was only this year that she started to put the specimens in resin.

To date, she has made more than 300 pieces of resin work, attracting buyers from various parts of China.

According to Xu, her job was actually to study red-eye bees, and she learned about resin specimen technology by accident. "It must be a really beautiful artwork if I put insects in resin to make specimens," she thought.

To make a perfect resin specimen requires a series of processes such as posture adjustment, drying, setting arrangement, gluing, removing bubbles, capping, demoulding, grinding and polishing, Xu pointed out.

"Making specimens requires meticulous care," Xu noted, adding that small details can decide if a piece of work succeeds or fails.

Besides making specimens, Xu often provides opportunities for children from surrounding cities and counties to study and practice specimen making. "By learning about specimens first-hand, children have been able to get a deeper understanding of nature," she said.