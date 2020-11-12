China supports return of Syrian refugees: ambassador

DAMASCUS, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Syria Feng Biao said on Wednesday that China supports the return of Syrian refugees to their homes.

Feng made the remarks to Xinhua during the opening session of the International Refugees Conference held in the capital Damascus with the aim to encourage the Syrian refugees to return to their home country.

Feng, however, noted three pre-conditions for the possible return of refugees.

"First is the political solution to the Syrian crisis. Second, helping Syria in the economic reconstruction process. Third, eradicating or countering terrorism in order to achieve safe conditions for the return of refugees," he said.

The Chinese ambassador also highlighted his country's resolve to work with the international community to help the return of Syrian refugees.

"As a friendly country to Syria, we will help and work with the international community to help Syria achieve this goal and to provide all kinds of help for the return of Syrian refugees," he said.

About 27 countries and 12 organizations took part in the two-day conference to discuss the efforts to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees to their home country.