Chinese boy invents smart gadget to help Alzheimer’s patients

Lu Yuan, an eighth-grade student in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang province, has invented a smart gadget to help his grandfather’s sister, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, recognize people.

Lu, 15, started to learn programming in the fourth grade. Since his grandfather’s sister, who is now 76 years old, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease about six years ago, he has been thinking about how to help her with her condition.

(Photo/cctv.com)

This summer, it occurred to him that he could design a programmable device to help her recognize her loved ones.

Over a month later, Lu made a smart necklace with a camera that can collect portraits and help Alzheimer’s patient recognize people using the facial recognition function.

(Photo/cctv.com)

The device can also tell whether she is indoors or walking outdoors based on the intensity of the ultraviolet radiation. If she stays outside for more than 20 minutes, the device will remind her to go home and tell her what her home address is.

Netizens had high praise for Lu’s gadget and the heart-warming way it helps Alzheimer’s patients.