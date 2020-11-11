Shanghai Metro allows international card app-based payment

Shanghai Metro, together with leading global payments and technology company Mastercard, recently rolled out a service that allows foreigners to connect their credit cards with the official app of Shanghai Metro, making it easier for foreigners to take the subway in Shanghai.

(Photo/Xinhua)

By doing so, Shanghai Metro has become the first urban public transportation system in China that allows app-based transactions with international credit cards.

Overseas Mastercard holders can now connect their cards with the Shanghai Metro app, and then scan the QR code to enter and exit subway stations and later pay from the cards, enjoying a fast, safe and smart traveling experience just like citizens in Shanghai.

Mastercard is also trying to extend these convenient services to various consumption scenarios including travelling, shopping, dining and daily payment.