30 contestants through to second round of 2020 “Chinese Characters and Me” Speech Contest for International Students

After making it through the preliminary rounds, 30 contestants from countries including Russia, the Czech Republic, Japan, South Korea and Nigeria will head into the second round of the 2020 “Chinese Characters and Me” Speech Contest for International Students, hosted by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and organized by People’s Daily Online.
Under the theme of “harmony and coexistence”, an idea that Chinese civilization has emphasized for thousands of years, the event attracted international students from around China, foreigners working here, and non-native Chinese speakers after it kicked off online on Oct. 16, 2020. Contestants answered questions online in the preliminary rounds.
Second round contestants will provide one-minute speech videos proving their proficiency in Chinese, and the top 10 candidates will be selected for the finals after a fan vote and assessment carried out by judges.
Vote for your favorite contestant. Join us to share China’s profound culture and the charm of the Chinese language.
The names of the 30 second round contestants are as follows:
1.高赞 MUHAMMAD MOAZZAM
2.骆恒 LORENC JAN
3.夏辰阳 VLASOVSKIY ARTEM
4.阿克巴 AKBAR PULATOV
5.科森 PHOU KIETHSENG
6.王南南 NAN WINT PHOO THWE
7.艾乐 IVCHENKO ALEKSEI
8.欧阳丽达 TUYCHIEVA KHOLODA
9.李宏宇 PUIG,GUILLERMO TOMÁS
10.李京勋 LEE KYEONG HUN
11.王子 POPALZAI MOHAMMAD NASIM
12.周亨利 CHOWDHURY AL-AMIN
13.沈远载 SHEM WONJAE
14.余兴莲 YIN YIN NWE
15.周春兰 EI KAY KHAING
16.魏多多 EHIAGWINA VICTORIA
17.李瑞晴 JULIAN CHIAMAKA MBANWUSI
18.林缘甜 SURIANTI
19.黄珍婷 MAY MYAT THU
20.赵时丽 MAW MAW AYE
21.雷锋 REZVONOV RIVODZHIDIN
22.何文霜 NANG SHWE PWINT
23.马思莲 MASEZERANO DIVINE
24.杨依婷 YEONG YI TING
25.赵馨兰 NWEKE CHIOMA PRECIOUS
26.张曼莉 SOE THIN YEE OO
27.小松载林 KOMATSUSAILIN
28.欧力 KENNE MICHEL OLIVIER
29.罗珃 ALINALINE CICHOCKI
30.阮氏碧玉 NGUYEN THI BICH NGOC
