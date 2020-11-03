President of SAP Greater China: Upcoming CIIE instills great confidence in global business community

"The fact that China is able to host CIIE as planned demonstrates China’s diligence and commitment. This has instilled great confidence in the global business community," Mark Gibbs, president of SAP Greater in China, told People's Daily Online in a recent interview.

Mark Gibbs, SAP Executive Vice President, President of SAP Greater China (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

China became the first major economy to grow since the start of the pandemic, recording an unexpectedly strong GDP growth of 4.9 percent year on year in Q3, thanks to the country's successful containment of COVID-19 and significant stimulus efforts to resume production.

Gibbs believes that the Chinese economy’s remarkable performance has become the key force for global economic recovery.

Gibbs speaks highly of the significance of the CIIE to his company. He said, "We’ve been part of CIIE since they were launched and see CIIE as a world-class platform for global trading."

During the upcoming expo, SAP will provide delegates with immersive experiences on how the company's digital solutions can help build intelligent enterprises, according to the company’s president.

"We have all realized that digital transformation is no longer an option but a must, because it helps businesses become resilient, profitable and sustainable," said Gibbs.

"We have seen that companies which enabled new digital business models, drove automation and adapted their supply chains were better prepared for the unexpected, have the flexibility to adapt to evolving customer demands, and are more competitive and resilient in the crisis," he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic that swept the world this year has drastically impacted the global supply chain and clearly demonstrated the need for digital transformation.

Gibbs said that as China plays an important role in the global supply chain, Chinese companies are looking for faster and more tangible business outcomes in their digital transformation journey.

Over the past two years, SAP has witnessed tangible profits thanks to CIIE. "SAP has showcased its innovative technologies and digital solutions, engaged with other global businesses, and formed many significant partnerships with Chinese enterprises," said Gibbs.

This year marks the third year in a row for SAP to attend the CIIE since its first edition, showing the company's commitment to expanding its business in China. SAP has maintained a close partnership with its Chinese partners since it started doing business in China 25 years ago,

CIIE sends a clear message that China continues to lead globalization and is creating a favourable market environment for multinational companies in China, Gibbs told People's Daily Online.

"We expect the third CIIE will be bigger, better and more innovative than ever!"

The third CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 4. to Nov. 10.