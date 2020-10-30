China gives special care to medical workers fighting COVID-19

All sectors in China have taken various measures to care for medical workers, particularly those who helped combat the COVID-19 epidemic.

A total of 541 tourist attractions in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have offered free admission to medical workers and their accompanying family members across the country, from the time the tourist attractions reopen to Dec. 31, 2020.

Medical workers who worked on the frontline of fight against COVID-19 are ready to board a train that will take them to travel in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on July 11, 2020. (Photo/China Railway)

This favorable policy attracted Qin Xiaoyan, a nurse of the People's Hospital of Hezhou in Hezhou city, northeast Guangxi, who joined the Guangxi medical team, to combat the virus for 41 days in central China’s Hubei province, former epicenter of the COVID-19 epidemic.

When she and her family arrived in Yangshuo county, Guilin city, for the show “The Romantic Show of Guilin,” she went through a simple registration process using her valid identification certificate and was then able to watch the show free of charge.

Qin said the show was wonderful, and she was touched by the love and care for medical workers.

“I was deeply moved as my work is being recognized by society and my family had a good time. My 8-year-old daughter wondered how we can watch the show for free, and I explained to her it is because I am a hero, I fought on the frontlines in Hubei. She then told me she wanted to be a hero when she grows up, which gave me a very rewarding feeling,” Qin added.

Southwest China’s Sichuan province has taken pragmatic measures to offer medical workers more support in daily life.

At the height of the epidemic, Zheng Jie, an associate chief nurse in Chengdu Integrated TCM & Western Medicine Hospital in the province’s capital city Chengdu, went to save lives at the frontline in Hubei province. While she was away, relevant departments of her hospital, such as the labor union, sent 5,000 yuan (about $745) and daily necessities to her family.

Travelling to Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture for targeted poverty alleviation work in August, she received a first class upgrade for free before boarding the flight, as airport workers knew that she had assisted Hubei during the health crisis.

Hegang city in northeast China's Heilongjiang province has also given more education support to the children of medical workers. The children have received more guidance and instruction from their teachers, so that the medical workers need not worry about their children’s studies while they were fighting on the frontlines.