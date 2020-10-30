Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 30, 2020
Moderna prepares global launch of its COVID-19 vaccine

(Xinhua)    10:48, October 30, 2020

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- American biotechnology company Moderna said on Thursday it is preparing for the launch of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate globally.

"We are actively preparing for the launch of mRNA-1273 and we have signed a number of supply agreements with governments around the world," said Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel in a statement.

In addition to the Phase 3 study of the COVID-19 vaccine mRNA-1273, which is fully enrolled, Moderna now has four programs in Phase 2 studies, according to Bancel.

"Moderna is committed to the highest data quality standards and rigorous scientific research as we continue to work with regulators to advance mRNA-1273," he said.

On Oct. 22, the Phase 3 study of mRNA-1273 completed enrollment of 30,000 participants with approximately 37 percent of participants from diverse communities.

The Phase 1 interim analysis of the vaccine, published in The New England Journal of Medicine on July 14, showed that mRNA-1273 was generally well-tolerated across all age groups and induced rapid and strong immune responses against SARS-CoV-2.

