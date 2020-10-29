Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 29, 2020
Japan's COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000, Tokyo's infections on rise

(Xinhua)    16:12, October 29, 2020

TOKYO, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- Japan recorded 306 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, showed preliminary figures released on Thursday afternoon.

The latest daily figure raised the country's total tally to more than 100,000, local media reported.

Of the 306 new cases, the Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 221 in the capital of 14 million.

Thursday's figure for Tokyo marks the first time the daily tally surpassed the 200-mark since Oct. 24 when 203 novel coronavirus infections were reported.

The latest figure is also the 10th straight day that new daily infections have topped the 100-mark.

Tokyo, the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic among Japan's 47 prefectures, now sees its cumulative total of infections rise to 30,677, the metropolitan government said.

