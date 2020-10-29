China to issue 2021 commemorative panda coins

China’s central bank will issue a set of gold and silver coins featuring pandas on Oct. 30, 2020.

The front side of the 30-gram gold coin

All 12 coins of the 2021 edition, made up of six gold coins and six silver, will be of legal tender in the country, the People’s Bank of China said on its website.

With the front side of each coin featuring the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests, the main structure of the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, the reverse side will feature a baby and mother panda.

The reverse side of the 1-gram gold coin