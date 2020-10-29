Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 29, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China to issue 2021 commemorative panda coins

(People's Daily Online)    16:20, October 29, 2020

China’s central bank will issue a set of gold and silver coins featuring pandas on Oct. 30, 2020.

The front side of the 30-gram gold coin

All 12 coins of the 2021 edition, made up of six gold coins and six silver, will be of legal tender in the country, the People’s Bank of China said on its website.

With the front side of each coin featuring the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests, the main structure of the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, the reverse side will feature a baby and mother panda.

The reverse side of the 1-gram gold coin

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York