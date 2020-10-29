Five highlights in new product launch events of this year's CIIE

The 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) will set up a new product release area from Nov. 5 to 7, during which dozens of new product launch events will be held.

Photo shows decorations at the west entrance of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Highlight 1: The convergence of industry-leading technologies

Enterprises such as ABB in the equipment exhibition area, Medtronic and JOHNSON & JOHNSON in the medical equipment and healthcare exhibition area have respectively brought technological solutions and products with breakthroughs in their respective fields.

For instance, ABB's first HoverGuard TM UAV-borne natural gas leak detection solution, using ABB patented laser analysis technology and a leak detection algorithm, is deeply integrated with the BDS high-precision navigation and positioning services, with gas detection accuracy of 1/1 billion and positioning accuracy of 10 cm.

Highlight 2: The appearance of products, technology and medical services with the theme of public health and epidemic prevention

Enterprises such as Panasonic from the consumer goods exhibition area and Thermo Fisher Scientific from the medical equipment and healthcare exhibition area, will bring the latest research and development of related products with the theme of public health and epidemic prevention, putting forward effective solutions in the prevention and control of the epidemic.

For instance, Panasonic's system, on the basis of adjusting temperature and air cleanliness, achieves a new breakthrough in the industry by integrating humidity regulation functions, with a constant humidity setting of 40 percent – 60 percent, thus effectively reducing the risk of virus transmission in a specific space.

Visitors talk with an exhibitor at the Pre-Expo Supply-demand Matchmaking Meeting for Intelligent Industry &Information Technology Exhibition Area of the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Aug. 8, 2020.(Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Highlight 3: The latest programs and R&D achievements in the field of "digitization"

Johnson Controls, from the equipment exhibition area, has newly released the OpenBlue digital platform and the white paper on intelligent building, which shows the current situation and future picture of intelligent buildings, using digital modern technology to reshape the interaction between human and building space.

Highlight 4: The theme of "green, healthy and sustainable" is highlighted

BSH from the consumer goods exhibition area, Cargill from the food and agricultural products exhibition area and IKEA from the equipment exhibition area, will show examples of the use of new technologies to reduce pollution emissions or reprocess recyclable materials in manufacturing new products.

For instance, IKEA's products that will be first launched in China will reuse recycled PET materials, so that processed PET can become a very valuable renewable resource.

Highlight 5: Eye-catching new products contribute to a better, healthier life and the upgrading of consumption

For instance, the inflatable kayak and the inflatable canoe that first released in the world in the consumer goods exhibition area, really brings the relatively limited sport of “kayak racing" to the public, so that kayak enthusiasts can enjoy the pleasure of racing in all kinds of waters.

Essilor, from the medical equipment and healthcare products exhibition will release the STELLEST ®myopia control lenses, clinically proven to be effective in slowing down the development of myopia in teenagers.