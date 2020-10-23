Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 23, 2020
Xi pays tribute to revolutionary forefathers

(Xinhua)    10:19, October 23, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday paid the highest tribute to revolutionary forefathers.

He said those who contributed to the victory of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea have never been forgotten. 

