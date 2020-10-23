Xi pays tribute to revolutionary forefathers

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday paid the highest tribute to revolutionary forefathers.
He said those who contributed to the victory of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea have never been forgotten.
