SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan on Tuesday announced the city is partnering with the Seattle Visiting Nurses Association (SVNA) to provide flu vaccinations in locations across the city.

Vaccinations are available at more than a dozen locations, including five locations in high-density BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) neighborhoods in South and West Seattle, the announcement said.

The city has used 150,000 U.S. dollars in CARES Act funding to purchase 3,750 vaccinations to provide for uninsured residents at no cost, according to the announcement.

"Now, we need to get our flu shots. In the midst of a global pandemic... You are not only protecting your community, but you are helping our health care professionals by keeping hospitalizations low, and maintaining the capacity to address serious illnesses, like COVID-19," said Durkan.

"By lowering demand for flu medical care... hospitals are available for COVID-19 patients who need it," said Patty Hayes, director of Public Health of Seattle & King County.

According to John Lynch at the University of Washington Medicine, the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows only 47 percent of the U.S. population got a flu shot last year.

"We must do better this year to avoid a 'twindemic' of both COVID-19 and flu that could derail the ability of hospitals and clinics to provide care for all our patients," he said.