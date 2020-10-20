Forest tourism increases by 15 percent a year in China

Since 2016, China's forest tourism industry has grown rapidly, with the average annual number of visitors reaching 1.5 billion and an average annual growth rate of 15 percent.

Wulongdong National Forest Park in Lueyang, northwest China's Shaaxi province. (Photo/Xinhua)

With the number of forest tourists reaching 6 billion in China, new business types and new products such as forest experience, forest health preservation and forest recuperation have emerged, according to the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

Last year, the number of forest tourists in China reached 1.8 billion, accounting for nearly 30 percent of the annual number of domestic tourists.

Forest tourism has become a vital part of China's forest and grass industry and a green industry with great growth potential.

During this year's National Day holiday, the number of forest tourists across the country reached 50 million, nearly 50 percent of the same period last year. Based on the current trend, China's forest tourism is expected to continue on its momentum of recovery.