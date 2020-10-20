Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020
China invests massively in energy projects in poor areas

(Xinhua)    09:05, October 20, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- China has invested over 2.7 trillion yuan (about 402.92 billion U.S. dollars) in large energy projects in impoverished areas since 2012, an official said on Monday.

The investment boosted local economic development and fiscal revenues, Zhang Jianhua, head of the National Energy Administration, told a press conference.

A total of 336.2 billion yuan was invested in power transmission lines in impoverished areas of western China, which led to electricity output of over 2.5 trillion kilowatt-hours and direct economic gains of more than 860 billion yuan, he said.

Newly-built coal mines in impoverished areas helped increase local government revenues by more than 2.8 billion yuan, Zhang said.

