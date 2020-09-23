Online investment conference held in NE China

HARBIN, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- An online investment conference was held on Tuesday in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

The investment promotion drew more than 700 participants, and 21 cooperation agreements were signed, according to the city government.

Authorities said they hope the event will help introduce Harbin to the world and bolster its development.

It was the third online investment promotion event in Harbin since the outbreak of COVID-19.