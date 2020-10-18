HKSAR gov't to commence National Flag, National Emblem Ordinance amendment

HONG KONG, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said on Saturday that it will introduce amendments to the National Flag and National Emblem Ordinance.

The move came after amendments to the National Flag Law and the National Emblem Law were adopted by the National People's Congress on Saturday.

The National Flag Law and the National Emblem Law were listed in Annex III to the HKSAR Basic Law on July 1, 1997, and were applied locally in the HKSAR by way of legislation through the enactment of the National Flag and National Emblem Ordinance.

The HKSAR government said, with the amendment of the National Flag Law and the National Emblem Law, it will suitably introduce amendments to the National Flag and National Emblem Ordinance, with a view to implementing provisions that are applicable to the HKSAR and fulfilling the constitutional responsibility of the HKSAR government.