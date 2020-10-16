Revival of sports activities highlights China's confidence and vitality

A special basketball match was recently held in the Wuhan Sports Center, which was once converted into a mobile cabin hospital in Wuhan, China's former coronavirus epicenter.

A group of cyclists are ready to set off in Rizhao, east China’s Shandong province. (Photo/Xinhua)

Demonstrating China’s confidence and vitality, the orderly resumption of sports events and activities, along with the gradual return of spectators to the arena, is an important means to stimulate consumption and promote economic and social development.

With the normalization of epidemic prevention and control, the Chinese people's demand for watching sports events and participating in sports activities is becoming increasingly strong, with various regions restarting events on the premise of ensuring safety.

Starting from Oct. 16, the second stage of the Chinese Super League, a football association in China, is being held in Suzhou in east China's Jiangsu province and Dalian in northeast China's Liaoning province.

According to the Chinese Football Association, the second stage of the match will simplify the admission procedure for fans, allowing more to come to the stadium to cheer for their beloved team. At the same time, the new season of the Chinese Basketball Association League will also be held soon in east China's Zhejiang province.

Large-scale sports events are being staged one after another, representing the epitome of the gradual recovery of China's economic and social life. During this year's National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, a series of commercial and mass sports competitions have been held, adding vitality to the country's economy.

At the Wuhan Sports Center, in addition to basketball events, venues for badminton and other sports have also been reopened to the public after several rounds of disinfection.

During the long National Day holiday, the sports center organized a number of activities, such as national fitness events, sports training, sports culture and art exhibitions, with almost every period of time fully booked.