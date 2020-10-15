Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 15, 2020
Russia registers second coronavirus vaccine

(Xinhua)    10:20, October 15, 2020

MOSCOW, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Novosibirsk-based Vector research center has registered the second Russian coronavirus vaccine, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during an online government meeting Wednesday.

"The Novosibirsk Vector center has registered the second Russian vaccine against the coronavirus today - EpiVacCorona," Putin said, according to a Kremlin transcript.

A total of 100 volunteers participated in the vaccine's clinical trials, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said during the meeting, adding that the vaccine is characterized by a high level of safety and immunological efficacy.

Russia registered the world's first vaccine against the novel coronavirus early in August, Sputnik V, which was named after the space satellite launched by Moscow in 1957.

The vaccine was created by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, a medical institute located near Moscow.

