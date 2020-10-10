Russia concerned about NATO activities near borders: FM

MOSCOW, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Russia is concerned about the increased military activities of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) near its borders, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod on Friday.

"We do not see in this part of Europe, in fact the whole Europe, any problems that require a military solution," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Kofod after their talks in Moscow.

Lavrov said that Russia has sent "numerous proposals" to NATO for building mutual trust, including moving drills away from the "contact line" between Russia and NATO countries and keeping a minimum distance between militaries.

"We have not yet received any response to these constructive proposals from NATO," the Russian top diplomat said.

He expressed Russia's willingness to conclude an intergovernmental agreement with Denmark on the avoidance of unintentional incidents on and above the sea.