CIIE exhibits from Czech Republic, Sweden arrive in Shanghai

(People's Daily Online)    15:26, October 13, 2020

The container ship COSCO Shipping Gemini, carrying exhibits from the Czech Republic and Sweden for the third China International Import Expo (CIIE), arrived at the Yangshan Port in Shanghai on Oct. 13.

(Photo/Zhang Jianjun)

Known for its crystal products and mechanical equipment, the Czech Republic in Central Europe brought 5.5 tons of exhibits, while Sweden introduced over 500 kilograms of healthy food such as honey and biscuits, catering to Chinese consumers’ demand for a higher quality of life.

Reports confirm that several Nordic countries and their enterprises will introduce healthy food in this year’s expo.

(Photo/Zhang Jianjun)

The Yangshan Frontier Inspection Station opened up a green channel for the rapid unloading and transport of the exhibits amid effective epidemic prevention and control measures.

Policemen of the Yangshan Frontier Inspection Station arrive at the port in advance to handle relevant formalities for the container ship COSCO Shipping Gemini.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

