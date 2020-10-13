HAVAL Motors South Africa and dealers donate to CWSA for children in need

Johannesburg, October 12 (People’s Daily Online) – Recently, HAVAL Motors South Africa of GWM and seven local dealers donated supplies to Child Welfare South Africa (CWSA) plus 80,000 rands, in hopes of improving children’s lives. It was also stated that CWSA would be the receiver of GWM’s aid and support in South Africa in the long run.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the GDP of South Africa is expected to drop by 10.3 percent in 2020, and has fallen by 51 percent in the second quarter of this year, which was the most disastrous economic downturn since the founding of the Republic of South Africa. Donations received by CWSA were reduced significantly, causing difficulties in their operations.

The quick response in donations of financial aid and school supplies to CWSA by HAVAL Motors South Africa and seven dealers in Pretoria, as well as some other places, will bring hope to children who were in need.

As a professional children’s welfare organization, CWSA has 1,200 employees and 3,500 volunteers, representing 164 children’s welfare subsidiaries across the country, covering 206 communities in 9 provinces. The whole organization serves 2 million orphans and children with disabilities throughout the country.

Children are the future of a country and the future of the world. Jay Jay, National Sales Manager of HAVAL Motors South Africa, said at the donation ceremony, “GWM has long been involved in various public welfare causes, but due to the urgency and importance of children’s welfare, we will pay more attention to this cause, and CWSA will be the receiver of GWM’s aid and support in South Africa in the long run.” In the thank you letter entrusted by Dr Benny Obayi, CWSA’s acting executive director, CWSA’s national fund-raising coordinator Samantha Atrash said, “GWM’s donations will guarantee the regular operation of CWSA and provide orphans with continued protection and opportunities to change their lives.”

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, GWM and dealers in South Africa have organized dozens of donations of protective clothing, medicines and food. GWM and its subsidiary in South Africa have always adhered to the philosophy of “Rooted in South Africa, Serve South Africa,” and have fulfilled their corporate responsibilities and duties. “As GWM, we will continue to implement our brand philosophy with love and care, stick to our original aspiration, keep exploring the international markets, and work together with the people of the world to overcome the challenges of our time.”