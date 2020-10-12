7th Silk Road International Film Festival opens in Xi'an

The 7th Silk Road International Film Festival (SRIFF) was held on Oct. 11 in Xi’an, a city known for its history and culture, revered as the starting point of the Silk Road.

For the opening of the event a Tang-style welcome ceremony was held, where performers clad in traditional Tang dynasty clothing greeted guests. After a man dressed as a Tang official gave a welcome speech, the suspension bridge was lowered and the city gate opened, welcoming the guests into the city.

(The 7th Silk Road International Film Festival kicks off in Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, October 11, 2020.)

As the Western proverb says: "Whoever opens the window first will have sunlight first." The internationalization of Xi'an can be traced back to 138 B.C., when Zhang Qian, an envoy of the Western Han Dynasty, went to the Western Regions to connect the East and the West.

The emergence of movies has greatly promoted the exchanges and connections between people from all over the world. With its unique form of international communication, the language of movies travels along the two Silk Roads on land and sea, through the northern and southern hemispheres, across the East and West, throughout the world.

As a phoenix symbolizing the friendship of countries along the Belt and Road flew off from the venue, the Silk Road International Film Festival officially opened.

At the opening ceremony, Iranian director Asghar Farhadi stated that the Chinese film industry has a huge global market, and Chinese films, especially commercial films, have their own profound foundations stemming from China’s long history and culture.

With more than 100 prominent film guests participating in various activities, during the ceremony Shaanxi actor Zhang Jiayi served as the ambassador of the film festival, and the young actor Zhou Dongyu served as the youth ambassador.

“More and more Chinese films have begun to spread across the world. It is a very touching thing to hold a film festival in this special period, and to use films to cross the culture and language of various countries and to soothe people's hearts,” Chinese actress Song Jia said.

Twelve forums held during the festival will help boost cooperation and development of Belt and Road films, with famous film directors, producers, heads of film institutions and industry experts in countries and regions along the Belt and Road focusing on film cooperation, market investment, art integration and 5G technological change, among other topics.

Established in 2014 and hosted alternately by Shaanxi and southeast China's Fujian provinces, the Silk Road International Film Festival has become a festival for filmmakers in countries and regions along the Belt and Road, a grand event of film art and an engine for the development of the industry.