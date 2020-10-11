Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Oct 11, 2020
Holiday fuels China's performing arts industry as box office hits 860 mln yuan

(Xinhua)    15:02, October 11, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's live performance industry has shown a brisk recovery as box office revenues totaled 860 million yuan (about 126.9 million U.S. dollars) during the eight-day National Day holiday, according to the China Association of Performing Arts.

Between Oct. 1 and 8, a total of 7,500 performances were staged nationwide, attracting about 4.8 million audience members, said the association.

Among the live performances, more than 5,500 were performed in theaters or outdoors, generating about 360 million yuan at the box office, it said.

The remainder of the box office revenues came from tourism performances which engaged about 3 million tourists, the association added.

The National Day holiday, which this year coincided with the Mid-Autumn Festival, was the first prime-time theater opportunity since the COVID-19 outbreak early this year.

