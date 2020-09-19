Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Sep 19, 2020
China to raise visitor cap during upcoming holiday

(Xinhua)    10:10, September 19, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese tourist attractions will welcome more visitors as they are set to allow increased daily arrivals during the upcoming National Day holiday, which begins on Oct. 1.

Tourist spots nationwide will be allowed to fill 75 percent of their operating capacity, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a statement.

National tourist attractions with the highest 5A-level ratings and major 4A-level spots are encouraged to implement the reservation system, the ministry added.

Visitors are required to have their body temperature checked before entering scenic areas, and practice social distancing while using public transport and dining in restaurants, among other public places.

