Post-90s, post-00s become driving force behind Golden Week holiday tourism

According to the "Mid-Autumn Festival & National Day Holiday Travel Big Data Report" released by Ctrip, a travel service company in China, among all the tourists during this year's Golden Week holiday, men account for 52 percent, whereas women for 48 percent, hinting that male travelers are slightly more enthusiastic than female travelers.

Tourists visit the Nanshan Culture Tourism Zone in Sanya, Hainan province during the National Day holiday. (Photo/Xinhua)

What is noteworthy is that the post-90s and post-00s generation account for more than 60 percent of all the tourists, which makes "hotels as a destination" very popular.

Interestingly, the new idea of viewing hotels as a destination have also led to a surge in new tourist projects such as self-driving, outdoor hiking, paragliding, hot air ballooning and scuba diving.

According to the big data of Ctrip, car rentals during the Golden Week holiday has increased by more than 50 percent compared with the same period last year, and private groups have increased by 100 percent compared with the same period last year.

The report also shows that Chinese cities most favored by tourists include Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Xi'an, Guangzhou and Changsha, while the most popular destinations include the following Chinese cities: Sanya, Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Xi'an, Kunming and Nanjing.