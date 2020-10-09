Longyuan Mulilo provides quality healthcare to the local De Aar community in the Northern Cape

Chinese company Longyuan Mulilo Wind Projects launched the Longyuan Mulilo Health Project in De Aar, South Africa, with representatives from both the Department of Health and the Department of Education of South African attending this historic event on Sept. 30, 2020.

The Health Project is being funded by Longyuan Mulilo De Aar Wind Power and Longyuan Mulilo De Aar 2 North (jointly Longyuan Mulilo), two Independent Power Producers (IPP’s) who operate utility scale wind farms in the De Aar and Phillipstown area

The Health Project aims to serve up to 9,000 community members each year, providing quality and free health care services to the communities in the Emthanjeni and Renosterberg municipalities, with a particular focus on the youth, elderly and those with comorbidities.

As part of the health program, Longyuan Mulilo purchased a mobile clinic to the value of approximately 4 million rand (over $240,000), fully equipped and staffed with health care equipment and medical personnel to deliver quality services to the local community. The mobile clinic provides free health screenings, with a focus on primary health care, dental and optometry services.

Since the beginning of 2020, the mobile clinic made its way to various schools in the district, providing learners and community members with primary health care services. This initiative was embarked upon in partnership with the Department of Health and the Department of Basic Education, creating the perfect case study for how public and private partnerships can work together to benefit those in need.

During the recent COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent national lockdown, the mobile clinic with its team of professional medical staff, provided much needed assistance to the Department of Health by providing services for COVID-19 testing and screening in the Northern Cape. By the end of September 2020, the Longyuan Mulilo Health Project had completed 22,233 health screenings, of which 20,256 were COVID-19 related.

It is the vision of the funders that the Longyuan Mulilo Health Project will have the following long-term benefits to the local communities:

• Access to free primary health care for over 9,000 learners each year.

• Quality education received as a result of reduced classroom absenteeism through the early identification and treatment of health issues.

• A healthy community and a sustainable culture of healthy living.

• Several Health Promotion and Awareness Campaigns in conjunction with the Department of Health.

The Longyuan Mulilo Wind Projects has committed to deliver quality primary health care to the communities within which they operate and has therefore allocated an annual budget in excess of 4 million rand for the operation of the Longyuan Mulilo Health Project.

“We initiated the health care project because we acknowledge the importance of the health and well-being of our communities. We are therefore committed to the provision of sustainable primary healthcare services, resources and infrastructure in order to improve the lives and livelihoods of our communities,” the Longyuan Mulilo Management stated.