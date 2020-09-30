In such a golden autumn, 2020: Together- Hands Across the Pacific Art Exhibition，hosted by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, opened online. Ambassador Lin Songtian, President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, wrote a foreword for the exhibition.

As the COVID-19 epidemic continues to spread around the world, we have come to realize that mankind is a community of shared interests and destiny. No country can stand alone and only solidarity and cooperation is a powerful weapon to defeat the virus. This Exhibition show the solidarity of the peoples from different countries to help each other in the epidemic, express good wishes for building a common destiny of mankind, and interpret the Silk Road spirit of peaceful cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning, mutual benefit and win-win results.

This Exhibition was hosted by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, in cooperation with Henan, Jilin, Jiangxi, Shandong, Shanxi, Shaanxi, Zhejiang, Beijing and Chengdu, Kunming, Wuhan, Manzhouli altogether 12 provinces and cities. Works by more than 300 artists from 40 countries and regions from all the five continents of the world are on display, including Chinese ink painting, oil painting, prints, watercolor, sculpture, etc.

Since its establishment in 2000, Hands Across the Pacific Art Exhibition has been committed to building a platform for exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations. It is now a grand event for cultural exchanges among artists from different countries and regions.

The Exhibition was held at the ARTVR Digital Gallery. Exhibition period: September 2020 to February 2021.

（Entrance）