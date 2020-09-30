Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 30, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Photo Beijing 2020 exhibition opens with tribute to China’s fight against COVID-19

(People's Daily Online)    16:27, September 30, 2020

Photo Beijing 2020, a photo exhibition, opened with its first show marking China’s fight against the COVID-19 outbreak in early 2020, in Beijing on Sept. 27.

(Photo/Beijing Daily)

Held at the China Millennium Monument museum, the first show of the international photography event gave tribute to those who contributed in the fight against COVID-19.

Displayed were 705 photos showing the country’s anti-epidemic efforts, including one depicting the first batch of military medical staff flying in planes of the People’s Liberation Army air force, on their way to Wuhan, former epicenter of COVID-19 of central China’s Hubei province.

(Photo/Beijing Daily)

“Press photography pieces, especially those from mainstream media, are major sources of the first show at the Photo Beijing 2020,” said Ji Chunhong, deputy head of the organizing committee for the photography event.

(Photo/Beijing Daily)

Ji added that photos showing the Chinese people’s epidemic response during the most challenging eight months in Wuhan, and various areas around China, were selected for the exhibition.

Sponsored by China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and the Beijing municipal government, the Photo Beijing 2020 exhibition will run through next Jan. 31, 2021. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York