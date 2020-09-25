2020 China (Hunan) International Green Development Expo kicks off in Changsha

The 2020 China (Hunan) International Green Development Expo kicked off in Changsha, central China's Hunan province on Sept. 24. Themed “Green, Recycling, and Development”, it aims to create an international platform for green development exchange, display and cooperation.

The Expo will be held between Sept. 24 and 26.

Zhang Shenfeng addresses the opening ceremony.

Zhang Shenfeng, vice president of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Hu Xusheng, vice chairman of the CPPCC Hunan Provincial Committee and Ayesha Alkobaisi, UAE Commercial Attache to China attended the opening ceremony and delivered speeches.

Officials of embassies and consulates and representatives of business associations from 13 countries including Nepal, Laos, Pakistan, Thailand, Switzerland, Serbia, Austria, Japan and Poland were invited to attend the opening ceremony.

In his speech, Zhang Shenfeng said that green development is an inevitable requirement for the construction of ecological civilization, and holding the China (Hunan) International Green Development Expo is not only an important measure for Hunan to implement the construction of ecological civilization, but is also a vital platform for promoting international exchanges and cooperation in green industries.

Zhang expressed hope that all parties participating in the expo would make use of this opportunity to communicate and exchange ideas, proactively explore cooperation and achieve practical results.

Hu Xusheng addresses the opening ceremony.

Hu Xusheng said that Hunan has always focused on promoting the supply-side of structural reform and takes this as a fundamental measure to spur high-quality development, while vigorously developing the ecological and environmental protection industry.

Hunan initially formed an industrial system with the coexistence of cross-disciplinary, cross-industry, and various economic forms, cultivating a number of environmental protection leading enterprises with core competitiveness, according to Hu.

Ayesha Alkobaisi said in her speech that there are close economic and trade exchanges between the UAE and China, and high-level delegations of the two sides exchange visits frequently. It is an opportune time for Hunan to hold this Expo, which will help to deepen international cooperation in the development of green industry and promote the smooth flow of international trade in green products.

She will actively build bridges and promote international cooperation for enterprises on both sides, and will help the two countries explore opportunities for investment and cooperation in their respective fields of green development.

This year's Green Expo covers an exhibition area of 22,000 square meters. With more than 400 exhibitors, there are four themed exhibition areas of “circular economy, environmental protection industry, green manufacturing, and new energy”.

In order to better facilitate the international exhibitors and professional visitors to participate in the Green Expo, this exhibition creates a brand-new online expo, realizing all-media broadcasting, with the three-day offline exhibition accessible online for 365 days.